Salesforce buys Israel’s ClickSoftware for $1.35 billion

US cloud computing company Salesforce said Wednesday it had acquired the Israeli-founded company ClickSoftware in a deal valued at $1.35 billion.

Salesforce said the deal would help it become a leader in the field service software industry.

“The addition of ClickSoftware will enhance Salesforce Service Cloud’s leadership as the #1 service platform, empowering every service employee from the contact center to the field to deliver more connected, intelligent customer service,” Salesforce said in a statement.

Clicksoftware has some 800 employees, with some 200 of them still based in Israel and they were expected to be integrated into Salesforce’s staff, the Ynet news site reported.

Then Petah Tikvah-based Clicksoftware was taken private in 2015 when it was purchased by California-based investment firm Francisco Partners Management $438 million. It is now headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Clicksoftware is the world’s largest service management company, with its software helping hundreds of utilities, police and fire departments, and emergency rescue organizations to help them prioritize work orders, repairs, and emergency responses.

ClickSoftware isn’t used by just utilities, but by companies in a plethora of industries, including airlines, railroads, governments, hospitals, retail businesses, and many others. The company provides tools for all aspects of personnel and scheduling management, including enabling companies to set appointments for service personnel with customers, and helping managers to get out in the field by providing a full suite of apps for tablets and smartphones.

“Our mission has been clear since the beginning—to be the global leader in field service management and deliver significant value to our customers. Joining Salesforce provides a tremendous opportunity to accelerate this vision,” said Mark Cattini, CEO of ClickSoftware. “As a part of Salesforce, we will be able to innovate faster, enabling our joint customers to deliver even better experiences to their customers. This is an exciting milestone, and I look forward to what we’ll deliver to our respective customers as one company after close.”

ClickSoftware’s current clients include Bosch and Vodafone.