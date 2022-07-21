Senior IDF officer killed in traffic accident

A senior IDF officer died overnight Wednesday after being hit by a car as he crossed the street in the town of Maghar in the northern Galillee region.

Lt. Col. Safa Mohammed Izzeddin was the commander of the IDF’s Jerusalem District Coordination and Liaison department at COGAT, the unit that coordinates with the Palestinians regarding the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

He was hit by a car in Maghar, a predominantly Druze city.

An initial investigation indicated that he was hit by a car and thrown into the opposite lane where another vehicle crashed into him, the Ynet news site reported.

Izzeddin was critically injured and taken to Poriah Medical Center, where doctors declared him dead.

His father, Salman Izzeddin, told Channel 13 it was “a great catastrophe, I have nothing to say, a loss.”

According to the station, Izzeddin was apparently heading to his sister’s wedding when he was hit.

His funeral was to be held at 6 p.m. in Maghar.

Police opened an investigation into the incident and the driver of the vehicle was detained for questioning.