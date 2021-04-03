Settlers filmed pelting Palestinian man with stones in West Bank

Israeli settlers were seen pelting a Palestinian man with stones in a video released by a rights group on Saturday.

The attack happened Saturday afternoon near the village of Jalud in the northern West Bank on a plot of land near the Palestinian man’s house, according to Yesh Din, a left-wing rights group that documents settler violence in the West Bank.

In the video, masked men can be seen striking the man with a stick and hurling stones at him.

The attackers came from the direction of the Esh Kodesh outpost in the West Bank, Yesh Din said.

A @YeshDin field researcher reports that today at around 13:15, a group of settlers descended from the direction of the Esh Kodesh outpost and attacked a resident of Jalud who was on a plot of land near his house. pic.twitter.com/C2YpO6atlI — Lior Amihai (@lioramihai) April 3, 2021

The attack took place while a Palestinian electrician and the head of the Jalud village council were repairing a utility pole, which the rights group said settlers had damaged several months ago.

Settlers can be seen toppling a pole in a separate video released by Yesh Din.

The victim, a man in his 50s, sustained bodily injuries during the attack. It wasn’t clear if he was the electrician or village council leader.

Israeli soldiers appeared on the scene to separate the parties. Yesh Din said the troops fired stun grenades at Jalud residents who came to help the man being attacked, which was not seen in the videos.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said, “The incident in which masked Jews attacked a Palestinian and threw stones at him is grave and will be investigated. Whoever throws a stone, endangers life. The defense establishment will act to get its hands on anyone who seeks to harm human life.”

Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi and Nitzan Horovitz, head of the left-wing Meretz party, also condemned the attack.

Last month, stones were thrown at cars and windows in Jalud.

Abdullah Haj Mohammed, head of the Jalud village council, said at the time there was no use in making police complaints as “no one investigates the incidents.”

He said many residents have begun installing bars on their windows because of the frequency of the attacks.

Settler violence toward Palestinians has spiked in recent months following the death of 16-year-old settler Ahuvia Sandak in December, during a police chase. The car in which Sandak was riding crashed after he and several others allegedly hurled rocks at Palestinians.

Last month, a group of around 10 masked people, allegedly settlers, beat and threw rocks at a Palestinian family in the West Bank in an attack the family captured on video.

There have also been recent incidents of vandalism against Palestinians in the West Bank, and in one incident last month, inside Israel.

A Palestinian village near Jerusalem was vandalized last month in a suspected hate crime attack.

Earlier in March, a suspected hate crime was carried out in the West Bank village of Hawara, with residents claiming Israeli settlers entered the community late at night and vandalized vehicles and homes.

Israeli police reportedly opened investigations into all three incidents.

Vandalism and attacks against Palestinians and Israeli security forces in the West Bank are commonly referred to as “price tag” attacks, with perpetrators claiming they are retaliation for Palestinian violence or government policies seen as hostile to the settler movement.

Arrests of perpetrators have been exceedingly rare and rights groups lament that convictions are even more unusual, with the majority of charges in such cases being dropped.

In February, a 17-year-old Israeli settler was indicted for attacks on Palestinian homes and property. The defendant threw a stun grenade into two homes as families slept inside, police say.