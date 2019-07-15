Shaked said to be pow-wowing with far-right Otzma Yehudit

New Right party co-chair Ayelet Shaked has held several meetings recently with senior member of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party Itamar Ben Gvir, although both are remaining tight-lipped about the content of their conversations, Channel 12 news reported Sunday.

The most recent meeting was at Shaked’s home in Tel Aviv last week, and the two have remained in “close contact since,” the report said.

Shaked, whose New Right party did not pass the electoral threshold in the April elections, has said that she plans to run again in coming September 17 elections but has not declared her platform for doing so. A popular former justice minister, Shaked has strong backing to lead the Union of Right Wing Parties — a partnership of three parties formed before the last elections.

So far, however, current URWP leader Education Minister Rafi Peretz has refused to give up his spot during negotiations with Shaked to see her join the political grouping. A key sticking point is Peretz’s objection to secular Shaked leading the URWP which draws its votes from the national religious camp.

Shaked’s talks with Ben-Gvir could be aimed at achieving the first stages of a broader cooperation among right-wing parties which would give added weight in favor of her leading the combined campaign, Channel 12 suggested.

Shaked declined to respond to the television station.

Ben Gvir said in a statement, “I have excellent relations with Ayelet Shaked, we have had good meetings, but I don’t intend to publicize their content. Otzma Yehudit is busy these days with exploring connections to save the Jewish people.”

The URWP was formed as a collaboration between the Jewish Home, the National Union, and the Otzma Yehudit parties. Shaked had left the Jewish Home together with fellow party member Naftali Bennett to co-lead the New Right, which fell just short of entering the Knesset. Bennett has already declared he will run again with New Right.

Last Tuesday, Peretz, who heads Jewish Home, and Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich, the National Union leader, renewed their agreement for the two parties to run together in the coming elections as the Union of Right Wing-Parties. They also called on other right-wing parties to join them, saying in a joint statement that unity among national-religious parties is needed to “in order to maximize our electoral potential and prevent the wasting of votes.”

The far-right Otzma Yehudit said that it had been excluded from the alliance but that it would consider joining if its candidates were given significant enough placement on the slate. A URWP party source said on Tuesday that Otzma was demanding the 3rd and 6th spots.

Knesset slates must be finalized by the end of July.