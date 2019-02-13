Signs hung on Tufts’ Jewish center call to destroy ‘Israeli Apartheid Forces’

Two dozen posters that some are calling anti-Semitic were hung outside the Hillel center at Tufts University in suburban Boston.

The posters discovered Tuesday contained cartoons depicting militarized pigs, with at least one showing the pigs holding guns and calling for the destruction of the “Israeli Apartheid Forces and Amerikkan Pigs Which Fund it.”

The Tufts Daily student newspaper reported that more than two dozen flyers depicting militarized pigs were found posted on the exterior of the Granoff Family Hillel Center at the university.

Many of the images date to the 1960s and the Black Panther Party, but Rabbi Naftali Brawer said some were posted on Hillel windows facing inward and “we were clearly targeted as a Jewish center.”

They were found nowhere else on campus.

BREAKING: Posters with derogatory images and anti-Israel messages appeared on the exterior of Tufts Hillel this morning. @TuftsUniversity President @MonacoAnthony said the posters were "profoundly disturbing" in an email message to the Tufts community today. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/Yu4pdKPJKq — The Tufts Daily (@TuftsDaily) February 13, 2019

Tufts President Anthony Monaco called the posters “profoundly disturbing and hurtful” and says the university is investigating.

“The derogatory images and symbolism in these posters were profoundly disturbing and hurtful to those targeted and to others in our community,” he said in a statement that was sent by email to the Tufts community, according to the Tufts Daily student newspaper. “Recognizing these posters’ impact on our campus climate, we will fully investigate this matter and follow up appropriately on the results of that investigation.”