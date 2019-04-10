‘Star’ actress Jude Demorest says Israel visit ‘reaffirmed’ her Christian faith

It’s been a “reaffirming” few days for Fox TV star Jude Demorest, currently in Israel with her baby, Judah, mother and a friend.

“It’s been very powerful and inspiring,” said Demorest, who spent Friday touring Jerusalem’s Old City, visiting “a lot of tunnels,” seeing a “lot of history.”

The actress said she was overwhelmed by visiting the Western Wall and the tunnels underneath, “that little pocket inside the tunnel,” seeing the “origins of what we all are.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Demorest plays the title character in “Star,” a Fox TV drama about a young teenage runaway (played by Demorest) that is rated the second highest drama on the network.

She is also a devout Christian, “as committed as an adult to Christianity as when I was a child,” said Demorest, who is in Israel as a guest of the Ministry of Jerusalem and Heritage and America’s Voices in Israel.

“Being a Christian, I’ve been waiting to understand what it was that Jesus was seeing and feeling,” said Demorest.

The actress spent Thursday traveling around the Galilee, where she was baptized in the Jordan River, and visited Capernaum.

“It’s just crazy to think that he was at this house, at this church, in this water,” she said. “My faith doesn’t require that you see this to believe, so it’s interesting to be here, to reaffirm my faith this way.”

“I think I’ll be processing this trip for a long time,” said Demorest.