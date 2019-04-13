Syria says Israeli aircraft carry out strike in central Hama province

Syrian state media said that Israeli aircraft had carried out a strike on military targets near the city of Masyaf in the central Hama province Friday night.

Syria’s official state news agency SANA said the Israeli Air Force had carried out an attack from Lebanese air space and said that several buildings had been destroyed and three people injured.

The report claimed that Syrian air defenses had shot down several missiles. Earlier, the news agency reported explosions in the area’s countryside.

Last month, Israel allegedly attacked Iranian targets near northern city of Aleppo. SANA said the airstrike targeted several bases near an industrial zone by the airport and that air defenses had managed to intercept several incoming missiles.

The strikes come at a time of heightened tension between Israel and Syria, following last month’s decision by the US administration to recognize Israel’s control over the Golan Heights it captured from Syria in 1967. The decision sparked condemnation and protests in Syria.

Israel in recent years has carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Syria against targets linked to Iran, which alongside its proxies and Russia is fighting on behalf of the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Israel has accused Iran of seeking to establish a military presence in Syria that could threaten Israeli security and attempting to transfer advanced weaponry to the Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon.

The number of airstrikes in Syria attributed to Israel has dropped in recent months, after a Russian military plane was downed by Syrian air defenses during an Israeli attack on Latakia, killing all 15 servicemen aboard.