Teen arrested and charged with hate crimes for throwing eggs at Jews in Brooklyn
New York City’s Hate Crimes Task Force takes Mohib Hoque into custody after he eggs woman and child, synagogue
JTA — New York police have arrested an 18-year-old Brooklyn male in connection with egg-throwing attacks on Jews in the borough.
The city’s Hate Crimes Task Force took Mohib Hoque into custody late Wednesday night, WCBS-TV reported. He was charged with three hate crimes, including assault, and reckless endangerment, the local Jewish news website Vos Iz Neias reported.
A mother and child walking in the Borough Park neighborhood were among those targeted, with one of them hit in the back, as were worshipers leaving a synagogue. The building was hit by the eggs.
Brooklyn Councilman Chaim Deutsch in a statement Wednesday thanked the Hate Crimes Task Force for its “swift work” in apprehending a suspect.
“We are sending a clear message that hatred and bias of any kind will not be tolerated in New York City,” he wrote. “No stone will be left unturned in the pursuit of the perpetrators.”
The city has seen a rash of anti-Semitic crimes in recent months, with over half of all hate crimes in New York City targeting Jews so far this year.
The Times of Israel covers one of the most complicated, and contentious, parts of the world. Determined to keep readers fully informed and enable them to form and flesh out their own opinions, The Times of Israel has gradually established itself as the leading source of independent and fair-minded journalism on Israel, the region and the Jewish world.
We've achieved this by investing ever-greater resources in our journalism while keeping all of the content on our site free.
Unlike many other news sites, we have not put up a paywall. But we would like to invite readers who can afford to do so, and for whom The Times of Israel has become important, to help support our journalism by joining The Times of Israel Community. Join now and for as little as $6 a month you can both help ensure our ongoing investment in quality journalism, and enjoy special status and benefits as a Times of Israel Community member.
comments