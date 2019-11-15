Teen arrested and charged with hate crimes for throwing eggs at Jews in Brooklyn

JTA — New York police have arrested an 18-year-old Brooklyn male in connection with egg-throwing attacks on Jews in the borough.

The city’s Hate Crimes Task Force took Mohib Hoque into custody late Wednesday night, WCBS-TV reported. He was charged with three hate crimes, including assault, and reckless endangerment, the local Jewish news website Vos Iz Neias reported.

A mother and child walking in the Borough Park neighborhood were among those targeted, with one of them hit in the back, as were worshipers leaving a synagogue. The building was hit by the eggs.

Brooklyn Councilman Chaim Deutsch in a statement Wednesday thanked the Hate Crimes Task Force for its “swift work” in apprehending a suspect.

“We are sending a clear message that hatred and bias of any kind will not be tolerated in New York City,” he wrote. “No stone will be left unturned in the pursuit of the perpetrators.”

The city has seen a rash of anti-Semitic crimes in recent months, with over half of all hate crimes in New York City targeting Jews so far this year.