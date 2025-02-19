Teenager shot dead in Hamaam, as violent crime continues to surge

An 18-year-old resident of the Arab Israeli village of Hamaam, near Tiberias, was shot dead in his home early Wednesday morning and his body was discovered shortly thereafter, police said.

According to police, unknown people entered the home of Alaa Tuafra, 18, shot him dead, and then fled.

Responding to a call, Magen David Adom paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Law enforcement officials said that while the shooting was assumed to be criminal rather than related to terror, a motive has not yet been established, saying, “The circumstances are being looked into.”

Recent days have seen a number of homicides, as violent killings continue to surge.

Violent crime in the Arab community has soared in recent years, and data released by the Israel Police last month showed that homicide rates doubled in 2023, with a record 244 victims in the Arab community.

Last month, violent crime claimed 21 lives, more than double the rate of the corresponding month last year. A further 15 have been killed in February so far.

Acting National Security Minister Haim Katz holds a number of additional ministerial portfolios and is widely seen as only holding the position until the potential return of far-right Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir to the government.