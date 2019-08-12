US ambassador visits family of slain student in the West Bank

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman paid a condolence call to the family of Dvir Sorek in the West Bank settlement of Ofra on Monday.

Sorek, 18, was stabbed to death in a Palestinian terror attack last week outside the West Bank yeshiva where he studied. His body was discovered in the predawn hours of Thursday morning, prompting a massive manhunt for the killers. Though formally a soldier, he was unarmed and not in uniform at the time of the attack.

Friedman’s visit came days after he buried his own mother.

“Rough week: mourned the passing of my beloved mother, mourned the calamities that befell the Jewish people on the ninth day of Av, and mourned with the Sorek family the murder of their beloved son. May all those in mourning be comforted from Heaven,” Friedman wrote on Twitter.

The 9th of Av is the annual Jewish day of mourning for the destruction of both Jewish temples and numerous other tragedies.

Friedman’s mother Adelaide passed away last week at the age of 91. She was buried in New York, with Friedman spending part of the traditional week of mourning in New York and part in Israel. He visited Sorek’s family immediately after ending his own mourning period, or shiva, ended.

“My heartfelt thanks to officials of the US, Israel and so many other governments, along with friends & even strangers, who extended their condolences,” Friedman later tweeted. “Very comforting that even those with whom I share political disagreements put those aside to share in mourning my incredible Mom.”

Sorek’s suspected killers were apprehended over the weekend.

The Shin Bet security service announced Saturday that it had arrested two Palestinian cousins suspected in the deadly stabbing, identifying them as Nasir Asafra, 24, and Qassem Asafra, 30, from the village of Beit Kahil in the southern West Bank. While the Israel Defense Forces said the former is a Hamas member, neither had any prior arrests.

Sorek was studying at a yeshiva as part of a program combining Torah study and military service. He was last seen leaving the Migdal Oz settlement, where the yeshiva is located, on Wednesday to buy books as presents for his teachers in Jerusalem.

Two of the largest Palestinian terror groups — Hamas and the Iran-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad — praised the stabbing and claimed it was a response to a recent wave of East Jerusalem demolitions carried out by Israel last month. Neither group claimed direct responsibility.