Student found stabbed to death outside West Bank settlement; manhunt launched

The body of a student who had been stabbed to death was discovered outside a settlement in the Gush Etzion area of the West Bank in the predawn hours of Thursday morning, prompting a massive manhunt for the culprits behind the attack.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was studying at a religious seminary in the Migdal Oz settlement, and had joined the military while continuing his studies, in a program known in Hebrew as hesder. He was not in uniform at the time of his death, the army said.

The 18-year-old had been missing since Wednesday evening. The body was found at approximately 3 a.m. along a road leading to Migdal Oz.

Initial findings indicated that the off-duty soldier had not been killed where his body was found, but had been abducted elsewhere, stabbed to death and then was dumped along the road outside Migdal Oz.

The military was investigating if this was an attempted kidnapping, similar to the abductions and murders of Naftali Fraenkel, 16, Gilad Shaer, 16, and Eyal Yifrah, 19, in the same area of the West Bank in June 2014.

As of Thursday morning, no Palestinian terror group took responsibility for the attack.

Large numbers of troops from the Israel Defense Forces, Israel Police and Shin Bet security service were brought in to conduct searches throughout the Etzion area south of Jerusalem Thursday morning, the army said.

The IDF said his family was informed of his killing.

“He went to Jerusalem to buy gifts for his rabbis and on the way back there was an attack. He was found clutching the books that he’d bought,” the principal of his seminary, Rabbi Shlomo Wilk, told Army Radio.