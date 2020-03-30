US Jewish foundation announces $4 million in COVID-19 funds for nonprofits

The Baltimore-based Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation on Monday announced an emergency grant of $4 million as an initial response to the developing COVID-19 public health crisis.

The grants, most of which will be distributed within the US, will support current grantees that are providing vital services within their communities against the backdrop of the pandemic.

“This funding is intended to provide a measure of stability to nonprofits that are facing a myriad of challenges while continuing to provide vital services to the most vulnerable and low-income populations in their communities,” said foundation chairman Robert T. Kelly Jr. in a statement.

Of the total sum, $2.57 million will be distributed immediately, with the remainder to be allocated for coronavirus-related needs that will emerge in the coming weeks and months.

The immediate sum breaks down into $500,000 for Baltimore; $400,000 for Hawai; $300,000 each for Chicago, Northeastern Pennsylvania and San Francisco; $425,000 for New York City; and $100,000 for national projects.

In Israel, grants totaling $250,000 will be put toward operating costs to provide food and emergency supplies to older adults, including Holocaust survivors. The grantees for this first phase will be Amigour (a Jewish Agency company providing public and sheltered housing), the Holocaust Claims Conference, Latet, Leket, and the emergency response organization United Hatzalah.

The statement said that the foundation is also accelerating payment of several previously approved grants to ensure that organizations have use of those funds as quickly as possible.

One of the largest private charitable foundations in the US, the Weinberg Foundation supports organizations that serve the poor both in Jewish and non-Jewish communities in the US and Israel. In the US, it funds projects in housing, health, jobs, education, and community services. In Israel, it focuses on aging in the community, jobs, and women and children at risk.