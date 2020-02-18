White nationalist Nick Fuentes’ YouTube channel banned for hate speech
White nationalist Nick Fuentes’ YouTube channel banned for hate speech

Fuentes leads Groyper Army, group of young far-right activists who want to push mainstream conservatism towards white nationalism; vows to continue broadcasting on DLive

Conservative student and supporter of US President Donland Trump, Nick Fuentes, answers question during an interview with Agence France-Presse in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 9, 2016. (WILLIAM EDWARDS/AFP)
The You Tube channel of white nationalist Nick Fuentes has been banned for hate speech.

Fuentes leads the Groyper Army, a group of young far-right activists who want to push mainstream conservatism towards white nationalism. He has questioned the number of Jews who were killed in the Holocaust and believes that Israel has a malicious influence on US policy.

Fuentes revealed the news about his channel to his 86,600 Twitter followers on Saturday.

He announced that his YouTube show will continue next week on DLive, a live streaming website on blockchain.

In 2018, Fuentes said he avoids the term “white nationalist” for purely tactical reasons.

“The reason I wouldn’t call myself a white nationalist — it’s not because I don’t see the necessity for white people to have a homeland and for white people to have a country,” Fuentes said. “It’s because I think that kind of terminology is used almost exclusively by the left to defame and I think the terminology and the labels that we use — I don’t think that we can look at them outside of the context of their connotations in America.”

