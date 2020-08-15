1-year-old killed in car crash; mother, siblings aged 3 and 5 seriously hurt
1-year-old killed in car crash; mother, siblings aged 3 and 5 seriously hurt

Father moderately injured in collision near town of Sha’ab said to have been caused by newly licensed driver deviating from his lane

By TOI staff 15 August 2020, 3:19 pm 0 Edit
The scene of a car accident that lead to the death of a 1-year old girl. Her siblings, aged 5 and 3, and their mother were seriously injured in the crash, near Sha'ab, northern Israel, August 14, 2020 (Israel Police)
A one-year-old girl died on Saturday when she succumbed to injuries sustained when the car in which she was traveling was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

Her two siblings, three and five years old, were also seriously injured in the accident, as was the children’s mother. The family’s father was in moderate condition.

The girl, named by Hebrew media as Julia Namirat, was killed after the Friday evening crash between two vehicles near the town of Sha’ab in the Lower Galilee.

She was taken to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

All four surviving family members were hospitalized at the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.

Police said they opened an investigation into the collision.

According to the Ynet news site, the initial probe found that a newly-licensed driver deviated from his lane, causing the collision. The driver was reportedly lightly injured and has been arrested after initially fleeing the scene.

In a separate incident, a 41-year-old motorcyclist was killed after his bike skidded near Ramot Naftali in the north of Israel. Paramedics were called to the scene but were forced to declare the man’s death shortly after.

