1-year-old killed in car crash; mother, siblings aged 3 and 5 seriously hurt

A one-year-old girl died on Saturday when she succumbed to injuries sustained when the car in which she was traveling was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

Her two siblings, three and five years old, were also seriously injured in the accident, as was the children’s mother. The family’s father was in moderate condition.

The girl, named by Hebrew media as Julia Namirat, was killed after the Friday evening crash between two vehicles near the town of Sha’ab in the Lower Galilee.

She was taken to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

All four surviving family members were hospitalized at the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.

Police said they opened an investigation into the collision.

According to the Ynet news site, the initial probe found that a newly-licensed driver deviated from his lane, causing the collision. The driver was reportedly lightly injured and has been arrested after initially fleeing the scene.

In a separate incident, a 41-year-old motorcyclist was killed after his bike skidded near Ramot Naftali in the north of Israel. Paramedics were called to the scene but were forced to declare the man’s death shortly after.