17-year-old dies after cousin runs him over in southern village of Ashalim
Boy reportedly trapped under vehicle for several minutes; 26-year-old driver hospitalized for shock; police open investigation

By TOI staff Today, 1:41 pm 0 Edit
Illustrative. Ambulances and emergency services in Beitar Illit, in the West Bank, on October 9, 2018. (Nati Shohat/Flash90/File)
A 17-year-old boy died after he was run over in the early hours of Saturday morning in the southern village of Ashalim.

It’s believed that the car was driven by the boy’s cousin after they returned home from a night out, and he was trapped under the vehicle for several minutes.

The teen, May Peretz, was taken to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. It is unclear what led to the 26-year-old running over her cousin.

Peretz’s cousin has not yet been questioned due to her mental state, Channel 13 news reported. She has been hospitalized due to severe shock, and her blood alcohol level has reportedly been tested.

