2 armed Palestinians wounded during Israeli raid in Jenin — IDF

Two armed Palestinians were wounded during an Israeli raid overnight in the West Bank city of Jenin, the military said.

A statement from the Israel Defense Forces said the two were hurt when troops blew up the door of the home where they were staying.

Video showed soldiers carrying them on stretchers. There was no word on their condition.

The pair were identified by the Palestinian Authority’s official Wafa news agency as brothers Ahmad and Mohammad Jadoun, both in their 20s.

במחנה הפליטים ג'נין תיעדו היום לפנות בוקר חיילים שביצעו מעצר של שני אחים. האירוע הוביל גם לעימותים וירי. במשפחה של השניים ציינו שהם נפצעו ופונו על ידי הכוח. לא ידוע להם מה מצבם pic.twitter.com/SvzkgpxPtg — Jack khoury.جاك خوري (@KhJacki) September 5, 2020

According to the IDF, rioting broke out as troops made the arrests and Palestinians fired shots at the soldiers, and also hurled grenades and explosives at them.

No Israeli soldiers were injured.

The IDF statement did not say what the brothers were suspected of doing.

Israeli forces carry out nightly raids in the West Bank to arrest suspects alleged to be involved in rock throwing, rioting and what it terms as terror activity.