Two young boys killed in Netanya apartment fire

Two young boys were killed Friday in an apartment blaze in the central town of Netanya, that also injured six others, doctors and rescue workers said.

The two boys, believed aged three and five, were pulled out of the building unconscious, suffering burns and from smoke inhalation. Emergency medics at the scene performed CPR on the boys, before they were rushed to the city’s Laniado Medical Center.

But doctors were forced to declare them dead.

Six other people were lightly injured from smoke inhalation in the blaze that started in the ground level apartment of a two-story building, including a man and women in their 40s and four children between the ages of 2 and 6, the Magen David Adom emergency service said.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the apartment building completely engulfed in smoke. They entered the apartment where they found the two young children unconscious and managed to pull them out of the fire.

Fire officials told Channel 13 that the room the boys were in appeared to be an illegal addition to the property without openings or ways to escape.

The remaining victims were already outside the building by the time the emergency forces arrived.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the blaze.

Earlier this week, nine people, including four children, were injured in a separate house fire that broke out in the same coastal town.

On Monday, unusually strong and dry winds sparked fires across the country.

A section of Highway 6, a major north-south toll road, was closed for around three hours due to a fire that spread to both sides of the road in the area of Harish, in the northern Haifa district of the country.

The closure caused long backups until firefighters, with the assistance of fire-fighting aircraft, gained control of the flames and the road was reopened.

Highway 67, in the north of the country, was also closed for over an hour due to a fire on both sides of the road.

A blaze in a factory at the Barkan Industrial Zone in the northern West Bank led to the evacuation of the site and closure of roads nearby.

Another fire in the village of Yesodot, east of Ashdod, threatened to reach its cowsheds. That fire appeared to have started in a hay barn.

Two firefighting planes were called in to help contain the Yesodot fire.

Another fire in an industrial zone next to the southern Bedouin city of Rahat threatened a candy factory.

And in Kiryat Haim in the northern city of Haifa, a fire led to the evacuation of an apartment building.

There were no injuries reported in the rash of fires.