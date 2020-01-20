2 killed in traffic accident in south, bringing toll from deadly weekend to 6

Two people were killed late Sunday when their car swerved off the road and hit a barrier at Yavne Junction in southern Israel, police and medics said, bringing the number of people killed over the weekend to 6.

Police said they were investigating what caused the car leave its lane on Route 4.

Medics said the car flipped over after hitting the barrier. Rescue workers managed to get the occupants, a man and a women in their 60’s, out of the vehicle but were forced to declare them dead at the scene.

On Saturday morning, a 22-year-old man was killed when his car ran into a boulder on the side of Route 90 near the southern part of the Dead Sea.

A woman, 21, died after a car she was in collided head-on with another vehicle on Route 5504, near Kfar Saba in the central Sharon region, Saturday night.

Pictures from the scene showed one car upside down and another car with heavy damage to its front. The reason for the crash was not immediately clear.

The woman was named as Qalasawe resident Ahlam Salama, according to the Ynet news website.

The scene of a deadly crash near Kfar Sava on January 18, 2020. (Courtesy: MDA)

Five other people were injured in the crash, including an 11-year-old girl. None of them had life-threatening injuries.

In the West Bank, a man in his 30s was killed early Sunday morning when his car went up in flames after colliding with a truck on Route 90 near the Mifgash Habeka’a rest area.

First responders said the man was dead by the time they were able to pull him from the smoldering wreckage.

The man was identified as East Jerusalem resident Mohamed Al-Ba’arani.

A numbers of fatal crashes along the winding Jordan Valley highway in recent years have sparked calls for significant safety upgrades on the road. According to Ynet, 132 people have been killed in the last decade on the road, which runs the length of Israel from north to south and traverses the West Bank.

Also, Sunday morning, a motorcyclist in his 20s was killed south of Tel Aviv after he was hit by a car.

A paramedic called the crash “a horrible accident” and said the man was found far away from his motorcycle, unconscious and suffering severe wounds all over his body at the Wolfson Interchange on the Ayalon Highway, between Jaffa and Holon.

The year 2019 saw a significant spike in traffic deaths, with 355 people killed, up from 316 the year earlier, according to the Transportation Ministry.

The six fatalities over the weekend bring the number of traffic fatalities in Israel and the West Bank to 12 so far in 2020, a slight dip from the same period in 2019.