2 women in their 70s killed in head-on car crash in Galilee

Two women in their 70s were killed Friday night in a head-on car crash in the Lower Galilee in northern Israel, according to first responders.

The women were killed when the car they were traveling in crashed into an oncoming vehicle on Route 7955, near Moshav Yodfat.

Both women were trapped in their badly wrecked car, and had to be pulled out by paramedics. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The driver and two passengers in the other vehicle sustained light injuries in the crash, and were taken to a hospital in Nahariya for further treatment.

Police closed Route 7955 in both directions on Friday night as workers cleared the road from debris.