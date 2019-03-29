2 women in their 70s killed in head-on car crash in Galilee
Driver and passengers in other vehicle sustain light injuries in collision outside Moshav Yodfat
Two women in their 70s were killed Friday night in a head-on car crash in the Lower Galilee in northern Israel, according to first responders.
The women were killed when the car they were traveling in crashed into an oncoming vehicle on Route 7955, near Moshav Yodfat.
Both women were trapped in their badly wrecked car, and had to be pulled out by paramedics. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and two passengers in the other vehicle sustained light injuries in the crash, and were taken to a hospital in Nahariya for further treatment.
Police closed Route 7955 in both directions on Friday night as workers cleared the road from debris.
