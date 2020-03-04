3 more Israelis diagnosed with coronavirus, bringing number of sick to 15

The Health Ministry announced late Tuesday that three more Israelis had tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 15.

One of the patients recently returned from Italy, where there has been a significant outbreak of the virus, while two others had spent time in a toy shop where one of the workers was infected.

One of the Israelis returned from Italy on February 29 and had been in self quarantine at home.

The ministry said it would soon publish the details of an epidemiological probe on which flight he had traveled on and where in Israel he had visited after his return.

One of the others worked at the Red Pirate toy store in Or Yehuda, where another two workers have been diagnosed with the virus, one of them returned last week from Italy.

The third person was a customer who spent more than 15 minutes in the store, the ministry said.

“The patients are under quarantine,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that they were suffering mild symptoms only.

The announcement from the Health Ministry came after the special precautions were taken as Israel voted Monday.

There was concerns going into the elections that fears over the virus could put a damper on voter enthusiasm, but voting rates published by the Central Elections Committee showed the highest turnout in years.

Special polling stations were set up across the country for the 5,630 voters under home quarantine. By the time those polling stations closed at 6:45 p.m., 4,073 of those people had cast their ballots.

Israel has taken far-reaching steps to prevent an outbreak, banning entry to foreigners who were in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Japan and Italy in the 14 days prior to arriving, and compelling all Israelis recently in those areas to self-quarantine for 14 days.

In a dramatic statement last week, the Health Ministry urged Israelis to seriously consider refraining from traveling abroad.

Israel is the first country to urge its citizens to refrain from international travel entirely because of the outbreak, which started in China in December and has since infected over 88,000 worldwide and claimed over 3,000 lives, almost all of them in China.

The Health Ministry has faced criticism for its extreme measures, with some saying it is unnecessarily panicking people and causing economic and diplomatic damage to the country. Ministry officials have said they prefer to take a strict line than be sorry later.