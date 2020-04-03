71-year-old man dies of coronavirus, bringing death toll to 37

A 71-year-old man died of the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the national death toll from the pandemic to 37.

The Sheba Medical Center announced the death and said the man, who was not immediately identified, had “significant preexisting illnesses.”

The number of Israelis infected with the coronavirus rose to 6,857 on Thursday as health authorities confirmed 689 new cases. The Health Ministry on Friday did not immediately update the tally.

Thursday saw an additional 10 fatalities.

Eighty-seven patients were on ventilators and 108 were in serious condition Thursday, while 126 were moderately sick. At least 338 Israelis have recovered from the disease.

On Thursday night, a 91-year-old man died at the Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva. The man had preeexisting health problems, the hospital said, without providing further details.

Shortly before, an 84-year-old man died at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, the hospital said. He had been hospitalized and isolated for a few days in moderate condition, but his condition deteriorated rapidly in the past several days and he was put on a ventilator before dying. The hospital did not say if he had any underlying medical issues.

Earlier Thursday evening, a 98-year-old woman died at Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem in Jerusalem.

Medical personnel have carried out 87,108 tests, including 6,169 on Thursday.

People in their 20s had the most infections, accounting for 23 percent of the total cases.

Among the tally of new cases was Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, who tested positive along with his wife, Chava, according to a statement from his office early Thursday morning. The diagnosis forced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and much of the country’s leadership into quarantine.

Thursday’s deaths were mostly men and were all over the age of 72.

Among the other fatalities on Thursday were a 90-year-old man with preexisting conditions at Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital; a 77-year-old man with underlying conditions who died at Ashkelon’s Barzilai Medical Center; an 87-year-old at Beersheba’s Soroka Medical Center; a 78-year-old man in Asheklon’s Barzilai Medical Center; a 77-year-old man with underlying health issues in HaEmek Medical Center in Afula; and a 95-year-old man at Sheba Medical Center outside Tel Aviv.

A 72-year-old man died in Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital overnight.

Michael Jackson, 87, died in Beersheba, becoming the third resident of the city’s Mishan senior living facility to succumb to the pestilence after an outbreak in the home. A 98-year-old woman, a resident of Jerusalem’s Nofim Tower assisted living center was the fourth fatality from the facility.

The death toll has more than doubled from 16 since Monday, and the number of people on ventilators or in serious condition has also nearly doubled in the last week.

Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman-Tov said this week that he expects there to eventually be “thousands of dead” in Israel, while another ministry official said Monday that authorities were preparing to have to put 5,000 people on ventilators.

Nearly one in seven confirmed coronavirus carriers is from the predominantly ultra-Orthodox central city of Bnei Brak, which has emerged as a major hotspot in the outbreak, with some 900 cases, according to Health Ministry statistics published Thursday morning.

The highly crowded Bnei Brak has seen the second-highest number of infections of all Israeli cities in total numbers, and the highest rate by far, per capita.

A top health official told a Knesset panel Thursday that the confirmed count was vastly lower than the actual number of infections in Bnei Brak, estimating that nearly 40% of the city’s residents — some 75,000 people — were infected.

The Israeli military was preparing to remove some 4,500 people over the age of 80 from Bnei Brak, placing those residents most at risk from the coronavirus in state-run isolation hotels.

The plan will go into effect on Sunday, a spokesman for Defense Minister Naftali Bennett told The Times of Israel Thursday, as ministers were preparing to debate a raft of measures that could place the city under a near-total closure.

Jerusalem had 916 confirmed diagnoses as of Thursday morning, Tel Aviv had 324 confirmed cases, followed by Petah Tikva with 127, Rishon Lezion with 121 and Haifa with 81.