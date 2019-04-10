After election, all eyes on Trump to respond to PM’s annexation gambit

WASHINGTON — With Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s election victory Tuesday night all but assured, US President Donald Trump faces a moment of truth.

For months, the president’s team tasked with forging an Israeli-Palestinian peace accord has indicated that they would wait until after Israel’s election to unveil their proposal.

Their diplomatic efforts, led by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Jason Greenblatt, have stalled in the past. (Trump himself said in September they would release the plan by January.) But now, they are one step closer to their self-imposed deadline.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

A Channel 13 report said Monday that the release would depend on who won the election, but that the White House was aiming for mid-June.

From now until then, the White House — if they do in fact release any sort of proposal — will have to respond, in one way or another, to Netanyahu’s election eve promise to annex at least part of the West Bank.

On Saturday, the Israeli premier went on television and promised to extend Israeli sovereignty to the settlements, including those outside the main blocs, in a bid to shore up his right-wing base.

“I am going to apply Israeli sovereignty, but I don’t distinguish between settlement blocs and isolated settlements,” he said on national television. “From my perspective, each of those settlement points is Israeli. We have responsibility [for them] as the government of Israel. I don’t uproot any, and I won’t transfer them to the sovereignty of the Palestinians. I take care of them all.” He also said he would not withdraw “a single person” from a settlement.

While the Trump administration has largely been simpatico with Netanyahu on policy — fulfilling his wishes to move the US embassy to Jerusalem, pull out of the Iran nuclear deal, cut aid to the Palestinian Authority, and, most recently, recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights — it has expressed daylight on one issue: expansion of West Bank settlements.

At Trump and Netanyahu’s first press conference together, in February 2017 at the White House, the president told his counterpart: “I’d like to see you hold back on settlements a little bit.”

On the sidelines of the United Nations last fall, Trump said he favored a two-state outcome to the conflict. “I like a two-state solution. That’s what I think works best … That’s my feeling,” he said.

In a private conversation leaked by Axios in August, Trump told Jordan’s King Abdullah that Israel failing to separate from the Palestinian would result in fundamental changes to the nature of the state of Israel. Under a one-state scenario, he reportedly said, “the prime minister of Israel in a few years will be called Mohammed.”

While the administration has held back from criticism of settlement building plans, it’s unlikely annexing West Bank settlements, which would make a Palestinian state impossible, will jibe with the unreleased peace plan.

To be sure, the Palestinians have already written off the Trump administration’s peace efforts. Since the president recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and subsequently moved the embassy there, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has refused to engage with Trump’s team, saying their weighing in on a final status issue negated their ability to mediate peace talks.

If Netanyahu does actually attempt to go ahead with the annexation plan, for which he insists he wants US backing, he could use the Palestinians refusal to engage with the peace proposal to justify the move.

In the meantime, there are signs that the administration could be moving closer to Netanyahu’s views on how to handle the West Bank.

After asking multiple times, @SecPompeo refused to tell me if the United States would oppose @Netanyahu’s plan to unilaterally annex all or large parts of the West Bank even though it would clearly sabotage any prospect for a two-state solution. pic.twitter.com/c7ooKFohFf — Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) April 9, 2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday refused to tell senators during Congressional testimony whether the Trump administration was against annexing the West Bank or for a two-state solution. “Ultimately, the Israelis and Palestinians will decide how to resolve this,” Pompeo said.

During the last election, Netanyahu made a similar gambit just ahead of the election, when he warned that Arab-Israeli citizens were voting “in droves,” galvanizing his right-wing supporters. He also said that there would never be a Palestinian state on his watch.

Shortly after he won the election and formed a government, Netanyahu walked back both statements.

“I don’t want a one-state solution,” Netanyahu told NBC in March 2015. “I want a sustainable and peaceful two-state solution, but circumstances have to change for that to happen.”

That was when former president Barack Obama was in the White House, who was stridently opposed settlements and pushed on Netanyahu to strike a peace agreement with the Palestinians.

His support for two states disappeared once Trump took office. With little pressure likely to come from the White House, he’ll unlikely have any reason to walk back his statements this time.