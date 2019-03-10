Air Force helicopters scramble over Caesaria due to unauthorized paragliders

Two IDF helicopters were scrambled to intercept two unidentified motorized gliders discovered flying over the Israeli coastal town of Caesaria on Sunday morning.

After initial concern of a possible security threat, officials discovered the pilots were Israeli civilians who had failed to notify the proper authorities of their flight plan.

The IDF turned the case over to the police for an investigation into suspected violations of air traffic laws. No one was hurt in the incident.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

In October, a parachutist flying a motorized glider penetrated an Israeli Air Force base’s airspace and flew dangerously close to a fighter jet as it took off.

The glider entered the base’s airspace without coordinating its flight with either the army or civilian air traffic authorities.

The army did not disclose which airbase was involved in the incident, but said it was in the “center of the country.”