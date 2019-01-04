Arizona synagogue vandalized, but police say no evidence of hate crime

A synagogue in Lake Havasu City, Arizona was vandalized, though police say they have no evidence the incident was a hate crime.

According to the police at Lake Havasu City, which is located 180 miles northeast of Phoenix, eight exterior light fixtures, a large sign and other fixtures surrounding the Temple Beth Shalom synagogue were damaged last week, causing about $1,000 in property damage, Havasu News reported Thursday.

Lake Havasu City Police Lt. Tom Gray said there is no evidence at this time to suggest the act constituted a “hate crime.” The department has received no other recent reports of criminal damage to other places of worship in Havasu, Gray said, and officers will be conducting extra patrols in an effort to identify the person or people responsible.

The Arizona chapter of the Council on American–Islamic Relations condemned the vandalism, and called for grater protection for minority communities.

“We are continuing to see a disturbing rise in the level of hate targeting vulnerable communities in Arizona and across the country,” Executive Director Imraan Siddiqi said in a statement. “We stand in solidarity with our Jewish neighbors and ask our elected officials to strengthen our state’s hate crime laws to ensure that all communities are protected.”