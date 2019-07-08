Artist who drew anti-Semitic cartoon invited to White House

JTA — An artist who drew a “blatantly anti-Semitic cartoon” which showed US government officials as puppets of George Soros and the Rothschilds has been invited to the White House by US President Donald Trump.

The Anti-Defamation League called Ben Garrison’s cartoon published in 2017 “blatantly anti-Semitic” and said that “the thrust of the cartoon is clear: (then-National Security Advisor HR) McMaster is merely a puppet of a Jewish conspiracy.”

The cartoon, which the ADL said was commissioned by right-wing radio host Mike Cernovich, shows left-wing Jewish philanthropist George Soros pulling the strings of McMaster and former CIA director General David Petraeus. Above Soros, a green hand labeled “Rothschilds,” the well-known Jewish banking family, manipulates him.

The image was a nod to an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that a secretive international Jewish cabal controls the world.

Garrison, who works under the “GrrrGraphics” label, tweeted his invitation to the White House social media summit which will be held on July 11.

CNN’s Jake Tapper in a tweet noted the invitation and Garrison’s anti-Semitic cartoon.

Man who drew a cartoon the @ADL calls “blatantly anti-Semitic” says he was invited to the White House for a social media summit https://t.co/Fzckv4rJbD https://t.co/nmH1zyCV7C pic.twitter.com/hvz4BpLNVt — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 6, 2019

Many comments to Tapper’s tweet questioned why the cartoon would be considered anti-Semitic.