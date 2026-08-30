At least 6 dead after ferry carrying nearly 270 capsizes off Northern Cyprus

PM of Turkish-controlled area says 172 rescued after vessel began taking on water; videos shows people in life vests sitting on upturned hull

By Agencies Today, 5:09 pm Edit
Turkish vessels, aircraft, and rescue rafts are pictured off the port of Kyrenia in the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in the north of the divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus on August 30, 2026 during search and rescue operations following a ferry capsizing. (Jewel SAMAD/AFP)
Turkish vessels, aircraft, and rescue rafts are pictured off the port of Kyrenia in the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in the north of the divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus on August 30, 2026 during search and rescue operations following a ferry capsizing. (Jewel SAMAD/AFP)

At least six people have died after a ferry carrying nearly 270 passengers and crew capsized off the coast of northern Cyprus on Sunday, Turkish media reported.

More than 172 people have been rescued, Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Unal Ustel told Turkish state-run TRT news channel.

The catamaran-style ferry was traveling from the port of Kyrenia, also known as Girne, in the breakaway north of ethnically divided Cyprus, to the Turkish port of Tasucu in Mersin province.

The Turkish ambassador to Nicosia, Ali Murat Basceri, said there were some casualties, but did not specify how many, speaking to Turkey’s state-run TRT news channel.

Many of the 259 passengers and eight crew members were rescued, Basceri said, adding that some were taken to hospital.

Kyrenia Mayor Murat Senkul said the ship belonged to the Filo Denizcilik ferry company and sank off the coast of Diana beach on Cyprus’s northern coast.

The privately owned ferry left the North Cyprus port of Kyrenia at 12:30 p.m. (0930 GMT) and immediately started taking on water for an unknown reason, Turkey’s state-run news agency Anadolu reported.

Video footage showed people in red life jackets sitting or standing on top of the overturned vessel as authorities scrambled coastguard and private vessels for assistance to bring them to shore.

The Kibris newspaper reported that the vessel began taking in water about 7.5 kilometers (four miles) off the shore.

The TRNC, which is recognized only by Turkey, controls the northern third of the island of Cyprus, which has been divided since 1974.

Ankara occupied that part of the island that year in response to an Athens-engineered Greek Cypriot coup seeking union with Greece. The TRNC today is served with regular air and sea links to Turkey.

“All necessary preparations are being made for a swift response from rescue and health services,” the TRNC’s health ministry said in a statement.

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