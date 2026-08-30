At least 6 dead after ferry carrying nearly 270 capsizes off Northern Cyprus

At least six people have died after a ferry carrying nearly 270 passengers and crew capsized off the coast of northern Cyprus on Sunday, Turkish media reported.

More than 172 people have been rescued, Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Unal Ustel told Turkish state-run TRT news channel.

The catamaran-style ferry was traveling from the port of Kyrenia, also known as Girne, in the breakaway north of ethnically divided Cyprus, to the Turkish port of Tasucu in Mersin province.

The Turkish ambassador to Nicosia, Ali Murat Basceri, said there were some casualties, but did not specify how many, speaking to Turkey’s state-run TRT news channel.

Many of the 259 passengers and eight crew members were rescued, Basceri said, adding that some were taken to hospital.

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Kyrenia Mayor Murat Senkul said the ship belonged to the Filo Denizcilik ferry company and sank off the coast of Diana beach on Cyprus’s northern coast.

#BREAKING#Istanbul: Rescued individuals from the ferry that sank in the TRNC are being transported to Girne Port According to initial reports, 6 people have lost their lives Advertisement ???? @sefakarahasan#Cyprus #TRNC #MaritimeNews pic.twitter.com/By4gcIore6 — Asian Strategic Times (@AST_HQ) August 30, 2026

The privately owned ferry left the North Cyprus port of Kyrenia at 12:30 p.m. (0930 GMT) and immediately started taking on water for an unknown reason, Turkey’s state-run news agency Anadolu reported.

Video footage showed people in red life jackets sitting or standing on top of the overturned vessel as authorities scrambled coastguard and private vessels for assistance to bring them to shore.

BREAKING: A passenger ferry has capsized north of Cyprus shortly after setting off for Turkey. Advertisement 280 people were onboard. A massive rescue operation is underway, with many people in the water. pic.twitter.com/0mT7UTe9j3 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 30, 2026

The Kibris newspaper reported that the vessel began taking in water about 7.5 kilometers (four miles) off the shore.

The TRNC, which is recognized only by Turkey, controls the northern third of the island of Cyprus, which has been divided since 1974.

Ankara occupied that part of the island that year in response to an Athens-engineered Greek Cypriot coup seeking union with Greece. The TRNC today is served with regular air and sea links to Turkey.

“All necessary preparations are being made for a swift response from rescue and health services,” the TRNC’s health ministry said in a statement.