Baby born on birthday of sister who died from stone-throwing attack

A new baby girl was born on the birthday of her sister who died in 2015 from wounds sustained in a West Bank terror attack two years earlier.

Adva Bitton, whose daughter Adele sustained a severe head injury in a stone-throwing attack in 2013 and died two years later from complications of pneumonia linked to the injury, gave birth to a baby girl on Monday, Adele’s birthday, Channel 12 reported.

“Just as we live with our loss 24/7, we are choosing life and continue to bring life into the world,” Adva Bitton, a resident of the West Bank settlement of Yakir, said after the birth.

The new baby is the seventh child born to the Bitton family.

Adele Bitton suffered a traumatic brain injury in March 2013 when five Palestinian teens threw rocks at a car driven by her mother, causing her to lose control and crash into a truck on Route 5 near the West Bank settlement of Ariel, wounding all passengers.

Adele died in 2015 of a lung infection stemming from a neurological condition related to the injuries she suffered in the attack, which had left her paralyzed, unresponsive and requiring constant medical care, hospital officials said at the time.

In January 2016, five youths from the West Bank village of Hares — Muhammad Suleiman, Tamer Souf, Ammar Souf, Ali Shamlawi and Muhammad Kleib — were convicted in the incident. The IDF said at the time that the youths threw rocks that hit several Israeli vehicles.

The youths, who were 16 and 17 years old at the time of the event, admitted their involvement in the attack, but later claimed they had confessed under duress. They were sentenced to 15-year prison terms and their families were ordered to pay monetary fines.