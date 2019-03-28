Balloon-borne incendiary device lands in Israel amid Gaza truce efforts

An incendiary device attached to a bunch of balloons and apparently launched from the Gaza Strip landed in the Eshkol region on Thursday morning, amid ceasefire efforts brokered by Egypt.

Police sappers were called to defuse the object, which landed in an open field, according to the Eshkol Regional Council. There were no reports of injuries or damage.

In possible response, Palestinians reported that the Israeli Air Force was carrying out “mock attacks” in Gaza, flying over the territory and setting off sonic booms.

Several such devices were launched on Wednesday, including one that sparked a small fire after landing in Eshkol and another that landed in the Lachish region, some 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the Palestinian territory.

Airborne incendiary devices flown from Gaza usually land within the immediate area around the coastal enclave and are rarely reported to travel such distances.

The incidents came after an Egyptian delegation held talks with Palestinian terror group leaders in an effort to broker a ceasefire following intense fighting earlier in the week.

The violence this week started after a rocket fired from Gaza struck a farming community in central Israel early Monday, leveling a home and injuring seven people, including two small children.

Israeli warplanes subsequently carried out dozens of bombing runs and Gazans fired some 60 projectiles at southern Israel, with the violence only waning before dawn Wednesday.

The latest violence came as the army braced for potential large-scale clashes along the Gaza border over the weekend to mark a year since the start of the so-called March of Return protests, which began March 30, 2018.