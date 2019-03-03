Bedouin soldier beaten by train station guards after refusing to show ID

A soldier was beaten by security guards at a train station in Beersheba on Sunday, after reportedly refusing to show his army-issued identification card and check his belongings for a security screening.

Video showed the soldier, who is Bedouin, with blood on his forehead and on the floor, as he was held by two guards. The soldier, who was out of uniform, can be seen with his rifle and what are apparently his bags nearby.

According to Hebrew media reports, the soldier was detained after refusing to present his army ID card and put his bags through a x-ray machine for screening.

While speaking on the phone with his commanding officer, the soldier attempted to sneak into the station, after which the guards tried to physically restrain him, with one of them reportedly using his gun to strike the soldier in the head.

The soldier and the guards were then brought to a police station for questioning, but no charges were filed.

الاعتداء على جندي عربي في محطة قطار بئر السبع بعد رفضه التفتيش|||חייל ערבי שסירב לעבור חיפוש בכניסה לתחנת הרכבת בבאר שבע. Posted by ‎فرات نصار – פוראת נסאר – Furat Nassar‎ on Sunday, 3 March 2019

Israel Railways, which operates the train station where the incident took place, defended the conduct of the guard who struck the soldier.

“The security guard acted in accordance with the rules of the Israel Police for a security screening and, after exhausting all other possibilities, physically prevented the entrance of a passenger who was not checked,” it said in a statement.