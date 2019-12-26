Beirut floodwaters sweep away Jewish graves
search
home page

Beirut floodwaters sweep away Jewish graves

At least 4 graves in only Jewish cemetery in Lebanese capital damaged; of thousands of Jews who once lived in Israel’s northern neighbor, only 29 remain today

By AFP Today, 3:53 pm 0 Edit
  • Graves in a Jewish cemetery lie damaged from heavy rains in the Sodeco area of Beirut, Lebanon, December 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
    Graves in a Jewish cemetery lie damaged from heavy rains in the Sodeco area of Beirut, Lebanon, December 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
  • This picture taken on December 26, 2019, shows graves damaged during bad weather in a winter storm at the Jewish cemetery in the Lebanese capital Beirut. (Anwar Amro/AFP)
    This picture taken on December 26, 2019, shows graves damaged during bad weather in a winter storm at the Jewish cemetery in the Lebanese capital Beirut. (Anwar Amro/AFP)
  • Nagi Georges Zeidan, an expert on the Jewish community in Lebanon and a volunteer at Jewish cemetery in the capital Beirut, inspects the site after several graves were damaged during bad weather in a winter storm on December 26, 2019. (Anwar Amro/AFP)
    Nagi Georges Zeidan, an expert on the Jewish community in Lebanon and a volunteer at Jewish cemetery in the capital Beirut, inspects the site after several graves were damaged during bad weather in a winter storm on December 26, 2019. (Anwar Amro/AFP)
  • Graves from a Jewish cemetery lie on a sidewalk after it collapsed following heavy rains in the Sodeco area of Beirut, Lebanon, December 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
    Graves from a Jewish cemetery lie on a sidewalk after it collapsed following heavy rains in the Sodeco area of Beirut, Lebanon, December 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
  • A man inspects graves damaged during bad weather in a winter storm at the Jewish cemetery in the Lebanese capital Beirut on December 26, 2019. (Anwar Amro/AFP)
    A man inspects graves damaged during bad weather in a winter storm at the Jewish cemetery in the Lebanese capital Beirut on December 26, 2019. (Anwar Amro/AFP)
  • People look at graves damaged during bad weather in a winter storm at the Jewish cemetery in the Lebanese capital Beirut on December 26, 2019. (Anwar Amro/AFP)
    People look at graves damaged during bad weather in a winter storm at the Jewish cemetery in the Lebanese capital Beirut on December 26, 2019. (Anwar Amro/AFP)
  • Graves in a Jewish cemetery sit damaged from heavy rains in the Sodeco area of Beirut, Lebanon, December 26, 2019/ (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
    Graves in a Jewish cemetery sit damaged from heavy rains in the Sodeco area of Beirut, Lebanon, December 26, 2019/ (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

BEIRUT — Flooding at Beirut’s only Jewish cemetery has swept away entire graves after heavy rainfall hit the Lebanese capital.

The floodwater destroyed a retaining wall at the graveyard in the Ras al-Nabaa district overnight into Thursday, dragging sarcophagi and large chunks of rubble onto the pavement below.

Nagi Georges Zeidan, an expert on Lebanon’s tiny Jewish community and a volunteer at the graveyard, said at least four graves were damaged, all in part of the cemetery for people buried in the 1940s.

Zeidan said the skeletons of the deceased remained concealed but have yet to be removed from beneath the rubble. He urged authorities to intervene to make sure they are preserved.

Graves from a Jewish cemetery lie on a sidewalk after it collapsed following heavy rains in the Sodeco area of Beirut, Lebanon, December 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

The cemetery has 3,407 graves, according to Zeidan, who keeps a record of all the names of the deceased. It is owned by the Lebanese Jewish Community Council and dates back to the 1820s, he added.

Lebanon was once home to thousands of Jews but they left steadily for Israel, Brazil, Europe and the United States after the State of Israel was established.

Nagi Georges Zeidan, an expert on the Jewish community in Lebanon and a volunteer at Jewish cemetery in the capital Beirut, inspects the site after several graves were damaged during bad weather in a winter storm on December 26, 2019. (Anwar Amro/AFP)

According to Zeidan, only 29 Jews remain in Lebanon.

A handful of buildings that were once synagogues still stand, including one in the northern city of Tripoli that has been turned into a fabric dye shop, and one in the southern city of Sidon.

A severe downpour overnight led to floods across Lebanon, blocking roads and damaging homes. It has also caused damages and flooding in Israel.

read more:
comments