Border Police say they thwarted stabbing attack in West Bank

Border Police on Saturday morning shot and neutralized a Palestinian assailant who attempted to stab officers at the Tapuah Junction in the West Bank, south of Nablus, officials said.

There were no reports of Israelis hurt in the incident. The attacker was reportedly seriously wounded.

The West Bank and Gaza are currently under a nine-day closure for the entirety of Passover, as is standard practice during festivals and holidays. During the holiday Palestinians are not permitted into Israel for fear of increased potential for attacks, though exceptions are made for humanitarian and other outstanding cases.

