British-born Andrew Abir appointed Bank of Israel’s No. 2

British-born Andrew Abir has been appointed deputy governor of the Bank of Israel.

Since 2011, Abir has headed the bank’s Market Operations Department, which is responsible for implementing monetary and exchange rate policy, managing the state’s foreign exchange reserves, and supporting the day-to-day activities of the foreign exchange market.

Born in Leeds, Abir (formerly Aber) has a BA in PPE (Politics, Philosophy and Economics) from Oxford University and an MBA from Jerusalem’s Hebrew University.

He began working at the bank as an economist in 1987, managed the Forex Transaction Room, and moved on to become deputy director, then director, of the Market Operations Department.

Among various posts, he headed an interministerial committee set up to deal with the implications of the world financial crisis on Israel’s financial markets, served as a consultant on behalf of the International Monetary Fund to central banks, and represented the Bank of Israel as a director on the Israel Securities Exchange. Since March 2019, he has been a member of the Bank of Israel’s Administrative Council.

Abir began his new job on Sunday, right after the cabinet approved the appointment.