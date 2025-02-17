Brothers from Galilee indicted for terror bomb plot, supporting Hamas

Police find military garb, binoculars in brothers’ bedroom during raid on their home in Arraba, allege they were preparing for ‘armed confrontation’

By Charlie Summers 17 February 2025, 12:15 pm Edit
Military garb found in the bedroom of two brothers arrested by police and Shin Bet forces on suspicion of planning to carry out terror attacks, in a photo released on February 17, 2025. (Israel Police)
Military garb found in the bedroom of two brothers arrested by police and Shin Bet forces on suspicion of planning to carry out terror attacks, in a photo released on February 17, 2025. (Israel Police)

The Haifa District Attorney’s Office indicted two brothers from Arraba in the Lower Galilee on Monday, charging them with plotting to carry out a terror attack.

Police and Shin Bet agents arrested brothers Yousef and Hadi Nasser a few weeks prior to the indictment on suspicion of identifying with the Hamas terror group and planning attacks against Israeli security forces.

According to a joint statement from the two security agencies, the siblings purchased military equipment in preparation for an “armed confrontation” with the State of Israel. Officers uncovered military garb and binoculars in the brothers’ bedroom during the raid on their house that led to their arrest.

Spokespeople added that Yousef reportedly had learned how to prepare an explosive device to use against Israeli security forces.

Police noted that the investigation is one of many conducted by law enforcement since October 7, 2023, into Israeli citizens suspected of affiliating with Hamas — a phenomenon that high-ranking officers have described as a “grave security issue.”

