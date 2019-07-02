Cineflix buys rights to new Israeli TV thriller ‘Tehran’

The UK content distributor Cineflix Rights has signed a global distribution deal for a new Israel TV spy series, the entertainment news site Variety reported Tuesday.

The eight-part series “Tehran” is being produced for Israel’s Kan public broadcaster and is co-produced by Moshe Zonder, one of the producers of the award-winning television series “Fauda.”

The protagonist of the show is Tamar Rabinyan, a Jewish woman born in Iran but raised in Israel, to be played by Israeli actress Niv Sultan.

Rabinyan is a Mossad computer hacker-agent assigned to infiltrate the Iranian capital with the timely mission of disabling an Iranian nuclear reactor. However, when things go wrong Rabinyan is forced to go underground in Tehran.

The episodes follow the agent’s trials and tribulations as she goes rogue, including romantic involvement with an Iranian democracy activist, Variety reported.

Zonder told Variety the series “aims to shed new light on the Israeli-Iranian conflict, and take on universal struggles around immigration, identity and patriotism, to examine whether it is possible to become free from these restraints.”

The new series “has all the characteristics of the globally successful dramas which have come out of Israel in the past few years,” Julien Leroux, SVP of global scripted co-productions at Cineflix Media, told Variety.