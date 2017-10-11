Convicted child rapist in Australia denied kosher food after being rearrested

JTA — A convicted child rapist who was released from prison in the Australian city of Melbourne last week and then rearrested to face similar charges in Sydney has been denied kosher food since his arrest.

Prison officials also took religious articles from David Cyprys, including his kippa, tzitzit, a prayer book, and a bible, J-Wire reported.

Cyprys, 51, a locksmith who ran a company called Shomer Security, was charged in September 2011 with multiple counts of indecent assault and gross indecency for the alleged sexual assault of students at Yeshivah College in Melbourne between 1984 and 1991. He was convicted of raping one boy and abusing eight others two years later and sentenced to four years in prison.

He was released from Hopkins Correctional Centre on Wednesday and then rearrested and extradited to Sydney in New South Wales. The alleged sexual assault and act of indecency incidents occurred in the Sydney suburb of Bondi in the 1980s, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Cyprys’ wife, Miriam, told J-Wire that a prisoner’s family must pay the difference between regular prison fare and kosher meals, and that it takes several business days for the system to kick in. The prison has refused to order and provide the kosher food until the money is in hand.