Court order puts lid on developments in probe of Jerusalem couple’s killing

A court-ordered gag on new developments in the investigation of a Jerusalem double killing caused confusion Tuesday, as Israeli media reported conflicting news, saying “major developments” in the case pointed to either criminal or terrorist motives for the slayings.

The bodies of Yehuda Kaduri, 71, and his wife Tamar, 68, were found Sunday in their apartment in the southern Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of Jerusalem with signs of violence, including stab wounds, in an apparent double homicide.

Several outlets reported progress in the case Tuesday, saying there were “increasing suspicions of a nationalist background.” However, at the same time, the Haaretz newspaper reported that the new development “reinforces the assessment that the motive is criminal.”

“I think it was nationalistic,” Yehuda Kaduri’s sister, Rachel Levy, told Israel Radio. “On the same street a young girl was stabbed not a long time before. The girl’s murder was prevented.”

In that incident, which took place Wednesday morning last week, a teenage girl said she was stabbed by a man as she waited at a bus stop to go to school. The girl was taken to the hospital with light stab wounds to her arm and neck. She said she was stabbed with a sharp object by a person she did not know, according to police, who opened an investigation. The assailant escaped and is still being sought by police.

The girl’s mother, Merav Bezalel, said earlier this week, “I think there is a connection between the events.”

The slain couple’s son, Netai Kaduri, told Channel 10 news that instead of speculating about any connection between the murders and the stabbing of a girl on the same street, people should “let the police do their job.”

Police suspect the couple were murdered. According to Hadashot TV news, although the couple both apparently had stab wounds, the cuts alone were not considered significant enough to have caused their deaths, and there were other indications of violence. The report also said that the object used to stab the couple did not appear to be in the apartment.

A family friend told reporters that Yehuda, a successful accountant, had been taking care of his wife in recent years.

Their neighbor said people felt something wasn’t right when Yehuda didn’t show up at synagogue for Shabbat prayers on Saturday morning.

“He would normally say ahead of time that he would be missing,” the neighbor told reporters. “He had a heart of gold.”