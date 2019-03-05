Crowdfunding campaign launched for former lone soldier to be buried in Israel

JTA — A crowdfunding campaign to bury a former IDF lone soldier in Israel killed in a snowboarding accident in Colorado raised tens of thousands of dollars in 17 hours and is still growing.

Aaron Joseph Hill, 30, died early on Sunday morning while snowboarding after hours on Aspen Mountain. He was killed after slamming into a shack at the base of the mountain, the Aspen Times reported. He suffered severe head injuries and reportedly was not wearing a helmet.

He had worked in the Aspen hospitality industry as a sommelier.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

A GoFundMe page posted on Monday asked visitors to “Help Fund Former Lone Soldier Funeral in Holyland.”

The campaign — with a $25,000 goal — stood at over $32,000 early Tuesday morning. Many of the 286 donors gave between $18 and $100 and shared memories of where they had met Hill — ranging from camp to Israel.

Hill made aliyah in 2008 and served as a lone soldier in the Golani Brigade for 2.5 years, where he was recognized as an “outstanding soldier.” His younger brother, Jonathan, also made aliyah in 2012 and served as a lone soldier. He still lives in Israel.

“Aaron lived life to the fullest. Anyone who met him for 5 minutes knew this whole heartedly. He did so much in the little time that he had here, and died doing what he loved. With your help, let’s send this mensch off the way he deserves. To be in the land of his people forever,” his friend Shawn Ellner, who organized the campaign, wrote.