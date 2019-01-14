Crystal meth found in Nativity figurines imported from Mexico

Israel Police officers on Sunday arrested two Israeli men suspected of ordering some two kilograms (4.4 pounds) of crystal meth from Mexico hidden in religious figurines.

A package containing small statuettes depicting parts of Christian Nativity scenes arrived in the mail in early January.

Customs officials grew suspicious of the shipment and flagged it for examination. Upon inspection, officers found the methamphetamines divided into small single-portion bags.

An undercover police officer posing as a delivery man took the shipment to the buyer’s home in Netanya on Sunday.

A man at the apartment, identified as a 33-year-old resident of Yavne, paid for the shipment and took possession of the package. He was arrested on the spot.

An alleged accomplice, the 42-year-old resident of the Netanya address, was arrested later in the day.

The suspects were brought to a remand hearing at the Petah Tikva Magistrate’s Court on Monday.