Cyprus nabs 2 Israelis for not quarantining after traveling by boat

Police in Cyprus said Friday they nabbed two Israelis for not entering quarantine after traveling to the Mediterranean island country from Israel by boat.

The two arrived in Cyprus via the coastal city of Limassol and were caught moving around the country, the Cyprus Mail reported.

They were not fined and are scheduled to appear in court later, the report said, but did not give details on the penalties they could face.

The Foreign Ministry stressed the two weren’t arrested, according to the Ynet news site.

Cyprus lists Israel — which has one of the highest infection rates in the world per 1 million people — as a Category C country, from where all travelers besides Cypriot nationals and permanent residents must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.