DC choir headlines first-ever American gospel festival in TLV

Hallelujah!

The US embassy is hosting the first gospel festival in Israel, with the Reginald Golden Singers from Washington, DC.

The Sing Hallelujah! Festival will take place at the Music Center on February 5-6, and is co-sponsored by the Rimon School of Jazz and Contemporary Music and the Tel Aviv municipality.

Several gospel choirs will perform together and separately, including local gospel choirs, The New Jerusalem Fire Choir of Black Hebrews from Dimona, ensembles from Rimon, and, of course, the Reginald Golden Singers, who will also teach master classes.

The festival opens February 5 with an a cappella party and performance by the Reginald Golden Singers, and evening performances on February 6.

Reginald Golden, who leads the Washington, DC troupe of gospel singers, also works as a teacher and vocal instructor at the prestigious Howard Gospel Choir.

