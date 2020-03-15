Due to coronavirus, new Knesset to be sworn in 3 lawmakers at a time

The 120 members of Knesset elected to office earlier this month will be sworn in to parliament in batches of three on Monday in order to comply with restrictions on the size of gatherings, amid a national campaign to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The Knesset announced Sunday that it will swear its members in 40 rounds of three lawmakers each, adhering to Health Ministry orders prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people in an enclosed space.

In the plenum from start to finish will be President Reuven Rivlin, Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein and the Knesset’s secretary, a statement from the Knesset said. With press and guests not invited to the ceremony for the first time in the parliament’s history, no more than 10 people will be present in the plenary at any one time.

The swearings-in will take place in alphabetical order following speeches by Edelstein and Rivlin, which will only be attended by Likud leader Netanyahu, Blue and White head Gantz and Edelstein, the statement said. The three of them will be sworn in together.

Usually, all MKs gather for a ceremony in the plenum, where each lawmaker takes the oath in turn.

The Knesset plenum underwent a thorough disinfecting ahead of Monday’s planned events.

On Saturday night Edelstein vowed that the swearing in of MKs would go ahead on Monday despite the national measures against the spread of the virus.

“The importance of parliamentary oversight during a time of crisis is certain,” Edelstein said. “As for the manner of the swearing-in, it will be decided after another situation assessment I will hold [on Sunday] with various professionals.”

Neither Edelstein nor Sunday’s statement, however, mentioned whether, as the Blue and White party had requested, there would be a vote Monday on the identity of a new Knesset speaker. The move by Blue and White was seen as a power play ahead of coalition-building attempts, as the party believes it can secure a majority to take the reins of parliament from Likud for the first time in a decade.

President Reuven Rivlin held consultations with party leaders Sunday after receiving the official results of last week’s election from the Central Elections Committee. Sixty-one MKs recommended Blue and White leader Benny Gantz as premier, though his party has indicated it could sit in a temporary unity government under Netanyahu in order to help deal with the coronavirus crisis.

The number of Israelis diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, rose to 200 Sunday morning. The Health Ministry said two of the sick remained in serious condition, with 11 in moderate condition and the rest suffering light symptoms only.

Meanwhile, nearly 40,000 Israelis were in home quarantine for fear of exposure to the virus, including nearly 1,000 doctors, more than 600 nurses, 170 paramedics, and 80 pharmacists, according to Health Ministry figures. Health officials have conducted over 6,800 coronavirus tests nationwide so far, according to the ministry.

To curb the spread of the virus in the country, all Israelis returning from overseas are required to quarantine at home for 14 days. Non-Israeli nationals were barred from entering the country as of March 12, unless they can demonstrate an ability to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.