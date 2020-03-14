Knesset speaker insists MKs to be sworn in Monday, despite virus crisis

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein on Saturday said there would be no delay to the swearing-in of the Knesset Monday, regardless of the state of national measures to limit the spread of coronavirus in the country.

“On Monday, March 16, the members of the new Knesset will be sworn in and a new Knesset will open. The importance of parliamentary oversight during a time of crisis is certain,” Edelstein said in a statement. “As to the manner of the swearing-in, it will be decided after another situation assessment I will hold [on Sunday] with various professionals.”

Last week it was reported that a model considered for the ceremony was for the 120 Knesset members to be sworn in in three groups in order to avoid crowding and meet government guidelines against gatherings of over 100 people. However, it was unclear if this would remain the plan as authorities announced Saturday evening a fresh ban on over 10 people meeting in the same place.

Edelstein’s position as speaker is in question, with the Blue and White party informing him Friday of its intention to hold a vote for a new Knesset speaker, and reportedly seeking to replace Edelstein (of Likud) with its own candidate, MK Meir Cohen.

The move by Blue and White is seen as a power play ahead of coalition-building attempts amid ongoing political gridlock, as the party believes it can secure a majority in the new legislature for taking the reins of parliament from Likud for the first time in a decade.

Likud lambasted the move, accusing its rivals in a statement of playing “small politics” at a time of crisis.

“Blue and White’s statement is a disgrace,” the party said. “The State of Israel is in a state of national emergency, its greatest since it was established. Less than 24 hours after Prime Minister Netanyahu called to form a national emergency government to deal with the coronavirus crisis, Blue and White [show that they] do not understand the significance of the crisis and continue to deal in small politics. Grade ‘F’ in leadership and judgment.”

Blue and White’s candidate is expected to have the backing of Yisrael Beytenu and Labor-Meretz, as well as much or all of the Arab-majority Joint List. The position of Gesher’s Orly Levy-Abekasis remains unclear after she declared she would not recommend Gantz as premier.

The move comes as both Likud and Blue and White have called for forming a unity government to help deal with the coronavirus crisis.

On Saturday evening, Netanyahu called on Blue and White and Yisrael Beytenu to join his Likud party in a unity government.

Gantz said on Friday that the formation of an emergency unity government to deal with the burgeoning coronavirus crisis “is the right thing for the State of Israel at this time,” but that he is currently waiting for an answer from Netanyahu on beginning negotiations.

Gantz added that an emergency government would have to include elements from all political sides, an implication that he would insist on the inclusion of the Joint List.

President Reuven Rivlin is due to hold consultations with party leaders Sunday after receiving the official results of last week’s election from the Central Elections Committee.

Control of the Knesset speaker position would give the opposition parties more power to advance legislation, including a potential bill that would prevent a person facing criminal charges from forming a government — effectively disqualifying Netanyahu from doing so.