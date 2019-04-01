East Jerusalem Arabs targeted in second apparent hate crime in a week

Police opened a probe into a suspected hate crime targeting a Palestinian section of a predominantly Jewish neighborhood in East Jerusalem, where residents woke up Monday to discover 12 vehicles had been vandalized.

The tires of 12 cars belonging Palestinians in Pisgat Ze’ev were slashed. One vehicle’s window was smashed and another was graffitied with the Hebrew phrase “Jewish blood is not cheap, Jews wake up.”

On a wall near another one of the targeted cars, the Hebrew phrase “Jews do not sleep when God’s name is desecrated” was daubed in black spray-paint.

It was the second apparent hate crime targeting a Palestinian section of a predominantly Jewish East Jerusalem neighborhood in a week.

Last Monday, Palestinians in French Hill, just three miles south of Pisgat Ze’ev, woke up to find 25 of their cars vandalized.

On a number of the vehicles, red Stars of David were graffitied, as was the same Hebrew phrase, “Jews wake up, Jewish blood is not cheap,” on an adjacent wall. The tires of several vehicles were also slashed.

Such attacks more often target Palestinian villages in the West Bank than neighborhoods in East Jerusalem or Arab Israeli towns within Israel proper.

Earlier this month, a similar incident took place in the central West Bank village of Batir, where vandals slashed tires of vehicles and sprayed graffiti on walls. Among the cars that had their tires punctured was one that was daubed with the Hebrew phrase “We don’t rest while our brothers are being murdered.”

The apparent hate crime in Batir was the latest incident of reported settler violence that followed a Palestinian terror attack in the northern West Bank in which two Israelis were killed.

In December, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs released a report that showed a 69 percent increase in settler attacks on Palestinians in 2018 compared to 2017.