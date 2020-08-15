Epic TV series ‘Beauty Queen of Jerusalem’ to feature ‘Shtisel’ star Aloni

JTA — Production is underway on what is being billed as one of the most ambitious Israeli TV series ever.

“The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem,” Sarit Yishai-Levy’s epic bestselling novel about a fictional Sephardic family, is being produced by the country’s Yes Studios of “Fauda” and “Shtisel.”

“Shtisel” star Michael Aloni, along with Hila Saada of “The Baker and The Beauty” and Itzik Cohen of “Fauda,” will feature in the cast.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Deadline reported that the series will be filmed across Israel in Hebrew, English, Arabic and Ladino.

The story, which takes place in the early 20th century, is a multi-generational story of a family living through the Ottoman Empire, the British Mandate and Israel’s War of Independence.

“We have all fallen in love with the story of the Armoza family and cannot wait to see it materialize on screen,” Yes Managing Director Danna Stern told Deadline. “The initial two-season order is a show of confidence in the story-telling abilities of all involved.”