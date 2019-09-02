Ex-imam barred from run in Canadian elections over alleged anti-Semitic comments
Liberal Party of Canada nixes Hassan Guillet after B’nai Brith unearths past statements suggesting Zionists control US politics
MONTREAL (JTA)—The Liberal Party of Canada ousted a candidate for upcoming national election after B’nai Brith Canada revealed past allegedly anti-Semitic comments.
Hassan Guillet, a former imam running for election in a Montreal district, was removed on Friday from contention for the Oct. 21 election. Gulliet gained international attention when he spoke out following a 2017 mosque attack in Quebec City.
But according to B’nai Brith, Guillet’s past has included celebrating the release of a pro-Hamas activist Raed Salah, who said Jews were behind the 9/11 attacks; accusing “Zionists” of controlling US politics; and describing Israel as an “apartheid” state.
B’nai Brith CEO Michael Mostyn welcomed Guillet’s turfing and said, “the anti-Semitic tropes of ‘Zionists controlling governments’ and of ‘dual loyalty’ are two of the more abhorrent expressions of paranoid anti- Jewish conspiracy theories.”
The Liberal Party of Canada said in a statement that Guillet’s past comments “do not correspond to the party’s values.”
