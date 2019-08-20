Explosion rocks arms depot of Iran-backed militia near Baghdad

Iraqi security officials on Tuesday said an explosion ripped through an arms depot belonging to an Iranian-backed militia faction north of Baghdad.

The explosion is the latest in a series of mysterious blasts that have rocked military bases and weapons depots around the country recently.

It was not immediately clear if there were casualties.

The officials who confirmed the explosion spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The blasts took place in bases and warehouses belonging to militia groups under the umbrella of the mainly Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. The state-sanctioned PMF militias have fought alongside Iraq’s regular armed forces against the Islamic State group.

Some in Iraq have blamed the explosions on Israeli airstrikes and others on faulty storage.

No one has claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s explosion near the Balad air base in Salaheddin province or the other explosions.

In July, an explosion took place at a PMF base in Amirli, in Iraq’s northern Salaheddin province, killing two Iranians and causing a huge fire.

Last week, a massive explosion was also reported at the al-Saqr military base.

Israel has struck Iranian bases in neighboring Syria on numerous occasions, and there has been speculation that it might be expanding its campaign to target Iranian bases to Iraq. However, neither the Iraqi government nor Israel have addressed the reports.

Israeli officials have identified Iraq as a likely growing base of operations for Iran-backed efforts against the Jewish state. But Israeli officials have so far neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the strikes.

On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted that Israel was behind recent airstrikes in Iraq, stressing that the Jewish state would continue to act militarily whenever and wherever there is a need to do so.

“Iran has no immunity, anywhere,” he told reporters during a briefing in Kyiv in response to a question about the attacks on military installations in Iraq.