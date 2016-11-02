Firefight said to break out between IDF and PA security personnel in Nablus

Palestinian media reported that Israeli forces surrounded the headquarters of the Palestinian Authority’s Preventive Security Service in Nablus early Tuesday morning.

A firefight broke out, reportedly injuring one Palestinian. The circumstances of the incident were still unclear, and the Israel Defense Forces didn’t immediately comment on it.

The governor of the West Bank city, Ibrahim Ramadan, said that Israeli forces opened fire on the building and injured a member of the PA’s security forces.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

He said that fighting took place inside the headquarters, and that Israel had not notified the PA before entering the city, contrary to normal procedures, the Ynet news site reported.

מקורות פלסטיניים מדווחים: כוחות צה"ל צרו הלילה על מטה מנגנון הביטחון המסכל בשכם, אחד ממנגנוני הביטחון של הרשות הפלסטינית. על פי הדיווחים, הכוחות ירו באש חיה לעבר המטה, והביאו לפציעתו באורח קל של פעיל מנגנונים אחד@AltmanMaayan pic.twitter.com/bbAdUL2z8f — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) June 11, 2019

The injured Palestinian was a member of the security forces, and had been lightly injured in the arm, reports said.

Israeli forces withdrew from the city and there were no reports of casualties among them.