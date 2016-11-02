Firefight said to break out between IDF and PA security personnel in Nablus
Israeli forces reportedly surround headquarters of Palestinian security service in overnight operation, injure one

By TOI staff Today, 6:43 am
IDF troops during overnight operations in the West Bank, November 27, 2016. (IDF Spokesman)
Illustrative: IDF troops during overnight operations in the West Bank, November 27, 2016. (IDF Spokesman)

Palestinian media reported that Israeli forces surrounded the headquarters of the Palestinian Authority’s Preventive Security Service in Nablus early Tuesday morning.

A firefight broke out, reportedly injuring one Palestinian. The circumstances of the incident were still unclear, and the Israel Defense Forces didn’t immediately comment on it.

The governor of the West Bank city, Ibrahim Ramadan, said that Israeli forces opened fire on the building and injured a member of the PA’s security forces.

He said that fighting took place inside the headquarters, and that Israel had not notified the PA before entering the city, contrary to normal procedures, the Ynet news site reported.

The injured Palestinian was a member of the security forces, and had been lightly injured in the arm, reports said.

Israeli forces withdrew from the city and there were no reports of casualties among them.

