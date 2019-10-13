Five hurt in shooting outside family party in Jisr az-Zarqa

Five people were injured in a shooting outside a home in the town of Jisr az-Zarqa late Saturday.

Three women, aged in their 20s, 30s and 60s, were moderately injured. A 12-year-old girl and 40-year-old man were lightly hurt, according to paramedics. All five were taken to a Hadera hospital for treatment.

The shooting occurred as the five were standing outside a family celebration at a home in Jisr az-Zarqa, an Arab-Israeli beach town south of Haifa, police said.

The assailants managed to flee the scene and an investigation into the shooting was launched.

The shooting came as Arab leaders have pushed for better law enforcement and an end to rampant violence in their communities. Several large-scale protests have been held in recent days, including a convoy on Thursday from Majd al-Krum, the scene of a deadly shooting earlier this month, to Jerusalem.

Reacting to the Saturday shooting on Twitter, Ayman Odeh, head of the Arab majority Joint List, said the community was in a “state of emergency.”

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan vowed Thursday to allocate 600 officers to handle violent crime, as well as focus resources on investigating organized crime, but community leaders have pushed for a more wide-ranging plan.

“Every moment that the government does not make a decision for a systematic plan to eradicate crime and violence endangers the lives of innocent children, women and men,” Odeh tweeted Saturday.