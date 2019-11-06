Four siblings dead in apparent group suicide in Turkey
Victims, who had reportedly suffered financial troubles, are found after neighbors reported them missing
Four siblings were found dead in an apparent group suicide in Istanbul Tuesday evening, Turkish media reported on Wednesday.
The two male and two female victims were identified as Cüneyt, Oya, Kamuran and Yaşar Yetişkin.
The victims, all of whom were single and aged between 48 and 60, apparently drank poisoned juice. They were found by police after neighbors reported difficulty in contacting them.
According to Hurriyet Daily News, the apartment in which the bodies was found had a note taped on the door reading “Beware of cyanide. Call the police, do not enter.” The Daily Sabah reported that the siblings lived together.
Media reports disagreed on the method of suicide, with some outlets reporting the use of cyanide and others saying they overdosed on antidepressants.
The siblings were reported to be deep in debt and the electricity to their house had recently been cut off.
