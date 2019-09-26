Gan Yavne man stabbed to death, wife seriously hurt; son arrested

Police arrested a man Thursday suspected of stabbing his father to death and seriously injuring his mother following an argument.

The suspect, 25, who was also lightly injured, was arrested at the scene of the killing, in a home on Yevulin Street in the central town of Gan Yavne, police said.

Another woman, 31, reported by media to be the suspect’s sister, was treated for anxiety.

A local policeman heard loud shouting coming from the apartment during the early hours of Thursday morning and went to investigate, the police statement said. He found the father, 58, critically injured from stab wounds, the mother, 57, seriously hurt, and the suspect lightly injured.

The officer immediately arrested the suspect, who is reportedly mentally unstable.

Police officers and paramedics who arrived at the scene tried to save the father’s life but were forced to pronounce his death. The mother, whose condition has stabilized, was taken to the Assuta Medical Center for treatment.

Channel 12 television said the family was not known to social services.

Police said forensic teams were examining the apartment and gathering evidence from the scene.